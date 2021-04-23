JKSSB 2021 result announced: Here’s direct link to check the scorecard

Candidates can check their result at the official website of JKSSB on jkssb.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the result for written examination for Sub-Inspector, Field Assistant III, Assistant Compiler, Field Supervisor, Assistant Store Keeper, Depot Assistant and Class-4 posts. The result has been declared on April 22. Candidates who appeared in the written examination can check their results at the official website of JKSSB on jkssb.nic.in.

The examination was scheduled from March 29 to April 5, 2021, and was held in multiple sessions. The exam will offer 1997 posts, to be filled with selected candidates in different departments under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants & Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ available on the homepage under ‘whats new’

Step 3: Check the result and take a printout for further reference

Click here for the direct link to the result

The result/score sheets have been released on the basis of percentile score by using the normalisation procedure. As per the JKSSB notice, mere figuring in the result/score sheet shall not entitle a candidate to be shortlisted for document verification or appear in the select list and that he/she has to fulfil other eligibility conditions. On the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates, JKSSB will prepare a merit list for selection.

The JKSSB will prepare a list on the basis of merit obtained by candidates and in accordance with extant norms and procedure. The shortlisted candidates will then move on to the document verification round. The date for the document verification is yet to be notified by JKSSB.