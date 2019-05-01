JKPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment 2019: Apply for 200 posts, salary up to Rs 1.66 lakh

JKPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for the post of veterinary assistant surgeons. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, jkpsc.gov.in. A total of 200 posts are on the offer.

The application process is on and will conclude on May 10, 2019. Candidates need to appear for written exam scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2019. The exam will comprise of 120 questions for 1 mark each and for two hours’ duration.

JKPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for the job. The upper age limit to apply for the job is 40 years. For ex-servicemen the upper age is capped at 48, for reserved category candidates it is 43 and for PwD candidates it is 42 years.

Education: Applicant should be a permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir state and should have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science and animal husbandry from a recognised university.

JKPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘jobs/online application’ under ‘recruitment’

Step 3: Scroll on ‘direct recruitment’, click on ‘apply online’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ next to the job you wish to apply for

Step 5: Register using basic information, if have not done before

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

JKPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as examination fee, for reserved category candidtaes, it is Rs 200.

JKPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 52700 to Rs 1,66,700

