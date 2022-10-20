scorecardresearch
JKPSC revises schedule for select posts, check schedule here

JKPSC Exam Revised Schedule: Hall tickets for the exams will be released on November 8 at the official JKPSC website — jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Exam: for the exams will be released on November 8.

JKPSC Exam Revised Schedule: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) today revised the schedule for written examination for selected posts. The exam dates have been revised for these vacancies: scientific officer (narcotics, cyber forensic, ballistics, chemistry and toxicology, documents, physics, biology/serology and DNA), programmer, lecturer 1 and 2, and foreman engineering.

According to the revised dates, on November 14, examinations will be conducted for scientific officer narcotics, lecturer 2 (non-engineering textile designing) and lecturer 2 (non-engineering medical lab technology) at 11 am to 1 pm.

Exam for scientific officer chemistry and toxicology, lecturer (non-engineering), garment technology and lecturer 1 electronics and communication will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

On November 15, examinations will be conducted for scientific officer cyber forensic, lecturer 1, electrical engineering and lecturer 2 (non engineering) food technology at 11 am to 1 pm. And, scientific officer documents, lecturer 1 automobile engineering and lecturer 2 (non engineering) tour, travel and hotel management will be held at 2 pm to 4 pm.

On November 16, the commission has scheduled exams for scientific officer ballistics and lecturer 1 civil engineering in the forenoon session (11 am to 1 pm) and scientific officer physics and programmer in the afternoon session (2 pm to 4 pm). On November 17, the examination for scientific officer biology/serology, lecturer 2 (non engineering), wood technology will be conducted in the forenoon session and examination for scientific officer DNA and foreman engineering will be conducted in the afternoon session.

The examination will be held in the office of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission at Solina, Srinagar and Resham Ghar Colony Bakshi Nagar Jammu. Hall tickets for the exams will be released on November 8.

