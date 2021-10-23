JKPSC KAS 2021 prelims tomorrow; check 5 important exam day guidelines candidates should follow

October 23, 2021 9:36:01 pm
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the preliminary examination of Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) 2021 tomorrow, i.e. October 24, 2021. This will be the first stage of the JKPSC KAS 2021 recruitment exam, after which the main and final interview stages will be conducted.
The JKPSC KAS 2021 admit card has already been issued and can be downloaded from jkpsc.nic.in. A total of 187 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
A day before the preliminary examination is crucial to do a quick revision of whatever the candidate has studied so far. However, here are five things that one should remember tomorrow to ace the preliminary examination.
- Aspirants should report at the examination venue at least two hours prior to the commencement of the examination. As per instructions, a candidate should reach the centre by or before 8 am for the first session and by or before 12:30 pm for the second session of JKPSC KAS 2021. Entry will be closed 30 minutes before the start of the examination.
- The JKPSC KAS 2021 admit card is a very important document that is mandatory to carry for entering the examination hall. Candidates will be photographed at the entry gate of the examination venue during which they will have to depict their admit cards. This practice is also mandatory for the second session of the JKPSC 2021 prelims exam.
- According to the official instructions, candidates must ensure that they are seated in their respective examination halls at least 20 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination. Furthermore, it must be noted that no candidates will be allowed to leave the venue until the completion of the examination.
- Each candidate should carry their own blue or black ballpoint pen on the examination day. All kinds of electronic and communication devices like calculators, mobile phones, etc. are strictly banned inside the examination premises. However, one can carry a wristwatch to keep a track of time.
- In observance of the Covid-19 guidelines, candidates must compulsorily wear face masks and sanitize their hands. This is an important prerequisite that must be strictly followed. Right from the entry to the exit of the examination venue, social distancing should be practised. It must be noted that thermal screening will be carried out before allowing students into the examination venue.
