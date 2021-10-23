JKPSC KAS 2021 prelims tomorrow; check 5 important exam day guidelines candidates should follow

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the preliminary examination of Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) 2021 tomorrow, i.e. October 24, 2021. This will be the first stage of the JKPSC KAS 2021 recruitment exam, after which the main and final interview stages will be conducted.

The JKPSC KAS 2021 admit card has already been issued and can be downloaded from jkpsc.nic.in. A total of 187 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

A day before the preliminary examination is crucial to do a quick revision of whatever the candidate has studied so far. However, here are five things that one should remember tomorrow to ace the preliminary examination.