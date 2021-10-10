JKPSC KAS 2021 prelims admit card to be out on October 12, know paper pattern

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) prelims examination on October 24, 2021. This year, the examination will be conducted to fill a total of 187 vacancies.

The selection process for JKPSC KAS 2021 involves the preliminary stage, followed by the main examination and then, finally the interview round. The preliminary examination was earlier scheduled on July 11, 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Admit cards for JKPSC KAS 2021 will be available from October 12, 2021 onwards. The Commission will issue the JKPSC KAS 2021 admit card to the successful applicants. After the admit cards are released, candidates can download the same from the official website – jkpsc.nic.in using their login credentials like username, registration number, password, date of birth, etc. After downloading the admit cards, make sure that one takes a printout of the same to be carried to the allotted examination centre.

As per the JKPSC KAS 2021 syllabus, the preliminary examination will consist of two papers namely General Studies-I and General Studies-II. Each of these papers will be of objective-type (MCQ based) and carry a maximum of 200 marks.

Every question will have four alternative answers out of which the candidate has to select the correct one. In case a candidate submits an incorrect answer, then one-third (0.33) of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted.

Moreover, if the candidate marks more than one answer for a particular question, then the answer will be considered wrong even if one of the options turns out to be correct. There will be no penalty if the candidate does not answer a question. The minimum qualifying marks for General Studies-I will be fixed by the Commission later on. However, the same for general studies-II will be 33 per cent marks.

Only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks in both papers will be called for the main examination. Please note that it is compulsory for candidates to appear for both the papers of the preliminary examination. The ones who fail to do so will be disqualified.

Candidates should note that the marks obtained in this stage of the examination will be used only for shortlisting the candidates for the main examination. After the preliminary stage, the Commission will release the JKPSC KAS 2021 answer key.

As per the existing provisions, the candidates can submit the challenges against the answer keys. Once all the stages of the examination are held, the JKPSC KAS 2021 result will be available in the form of merit lists. In accordance with the allotted merit, candidates will be assigned their services and posts.