JKPSC KAS 2021 exam: 10 important tips to crack the exam

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the main examination of the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) 2021 on February 14. Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination are now eligible to write the main examination.

With the examination date at hand, it is essential to boost up the preparation for the exam. So, here are ten tips and tricks that are expected to help the aspirants in their preparation.

– Answer writing is a very important part of the main exam as candidates have to write essays for eight papers. Toppers have suggested not to follow the NCERT answer writing format as it sticks to the senior-secondary level. Rather, candidates must practice writing answers that are crisp, clear, and crystal.

– For papers that require a bit of technicality and factual knowledge, like Geography, the candidate should try to provide as much data to support their answers as possible. In the case of Geography, they can include a map, flow chart, etc. on every single page. It is advised to practice explaining a particular concept using a flow chart as well.

– In addition, one should maintain the ideal style of writing an essay, i.e. by including the introduction, body, and essay. However, try to put maximum diagrams, charts, flowcharts, etc. in the body itself.

– Furthermore, the conclusion of the essays should be in relation to the question asked. For instance, if the question is on ecology, then the conclusion must be relevant to it. It is always advisable to end an answer in an optimistic tone and refrain from over-criticizing.

– As mentioned above, toppers have advised to not include any direct criticism to a particular answer. Rather, it should be constructive in nature. In short, one should try to add a solution following the criticism. Importantly, the solution should be pragmatic, optimistic, and never vindictive.

– In the sixth tip, candidates should note that as per the JKPSC KAS syllabus 2021, the total duration for completing the Mains exam is 03 hours. Hence, from now on, one should practice doing that within the stipulated time limit. This will help in preparing the mind for the actual examination.

For History, one should have a conceptual strong framework. This improves the quality of the answers and ensures rich content.

– According to toppers, answers that contain real-life applications and case studies are likely to fetch more marks. Examinees should also practice writing answers that are easily understandable.

– While studying for papers like IR, it is essential to have a strong grasp of the basics of world history. Also, it is suggested to practice writing answers that are relevant from India’s point of view.

– Lastly, discussing matters becomes very important at this point. It is advised to talk to seniors, parents, elders, etc. because, at times, they might provide important insights into a particular topic or concept.

After the main examination, a merit list would be issued by the JKPSC. Candidates who shall qualify will have to appear in the third stage of the selection process, i.e. the interview round. Subsequent to the interview round, the commission will release the JKPSC KAS results soon. The date for the same will be announced by conducting body on the official website later.