JKPSC KAS 2021 answer key released, check result date here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the KAS 2021 preliminary answer key. The answer key has been released online at jkpsc.nic.in. It has been released as a PDF for series A, B, C, and D of the question paper. Candidates who appeared for JKPSC KAS 2021 exam on October 24, 2021, can download the answer key and predict the score in the exam.

How to download JKPSC KAS 2021 answer key

The answer key for the JKPSC KAS 2021 is only available online and there is no other medium to get it. To download it, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Under the ‘What’s new’ section, click on the link ‘Conduct of Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 provisional answer key’.

Step 3: On clicking the link, a PDF will be downloaded in the system. This is the answer key.

While using the answer key, make sure to cross-check answers only from the key to the respective series of the question paper both General Studies-I and II of JKPSC KAS 2021 exam carrying 100 questions of 200 marks each. In case a candidate marks an incorrect answer, then one-third (0.33) of the assigned marks to the question will be deducted.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any of the answers in the key can challenge the same. To do so, candidates need to submit the challenge in the prescribed format/proforma annexed as annexure-A. Along with it, candidates also have to submit a demand draft of Rs 500. The fee for the challenge is applicable per question. This amount will be refunded if the challenge stands valid. The last date to submit the challenges is October 28, 2021.

Since the preliminary stage of the Public Service Commission is a qualifying stage, the commission will fix a minimum qualifying mark for the General Studies-I paper. However, for General Studies-II, the minimum qualifying marks is 33 per cent.

Officially, the commission has not announced the date for declaring the JKPSC KAS 2021 Result for the preliminary exam yet. However, taking cues from the previous years’ result declaration trends, it can be expected the results will be out within 12 to 36 days from the examination date. Hence, aspirants can expect the results by November 19, 2021.

According to experts, the overall difficulty level of the General Studies-I paper was between moderate to tough. Questions from the history section were unorthodox whereas the ones from polity were easy. On the other hand, the questions from the ecology section were tough. However, current affairs had a mixed variety of questions. While some questions were easy, candidates found the others tough. Some experts are of the opinion that the CSAT paper for JKPSC KAS 2021 prelims exam was based on the UPSC CSE pattern.