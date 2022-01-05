JKPSC Combined competitive mains exam 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 6 

January 5, 2022 5:13:39 pm
JKPSC Mains examination 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has extended the last date for registration for the combined competitive mains examination 2021 till January 6, 2022. Candidates can check the notice on the official JKPSC website- jkpsc.nic.in
The date of the main exam is February 14, 2022, to which no changes have been announced. The candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination.
JKPSC Main exam 2022: How to register
Step 1 : Visit the official JKPSC website- jkpsc.nic.in
Step 2: Login using credentials
Step 3: Fill the application form and required details
Step 4: Upload the required documents and submit
Step 5 : Make the required payment
Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further requirements
It is for the second time that the registration date of the examination has been extended. Previously, it was extended till December 24, 2021 by the commission.
