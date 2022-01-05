scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
JKPSC Combined competitive mains exam 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 6 

The date of the main exam is February 14, 2022, to which no changes have been announced. The candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
January 5, 2022 5:13:39 pm
JKPSC, JKPSC 2021 registrationIt is for the second time that the registration date of the examination has been extended. (Representative image)

JKPSC Mains examination 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)  has extended the last date for registration for the combined competitive mains examination 2021 till January 6, 2022. Candidates can check the notice on the official JKPSC website- jkpsc.nic.in

The date of the main exam is February 14, 2022, to which no changes have been announced. The candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. 

JKPSC Main exam 2022: How to register

Step 1 : Visit the official JKPSC website- jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Login using credentials 

Step 3: Fill the application form and required details 

Step 4: Upload the required documents and submit

Step 5 : Make the required payment

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further requirements 

It is for the second time that the registration date of the examination has been extended. Previously, it was extended till December 24, 2021 by the commission. 

