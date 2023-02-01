scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
JKPSC CCE (Main) admit card 2022 to release on February 10; how to download

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022: JKPSC will release the JKPSC CCE Mains admit card on February 10. Candidates can download the admit card from the official site of JKPSC — jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 on February 10The JKPSC CCE Mains exam 2022 will be held from February 20 to March 2, 2023. (Representative Image /Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
JKPSC CCE (Main) admit card 2022 to release on February 10; how to download
JKPSC CCE Mains admit card 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the JKPSC CCE Mains admit card 2022 on February 10. Candidates who have registered can download the admit card from the official site of JKPSC — jkpsc.nic.in.

The authority has already released the JKPSC CCE Main 2022 exam dates. As per the schedule, the JKPSC CCE Main exam 2022 will take place from February 20 to March 2. The exams will be conducted in two sessions, one in morning from 10 am to 1 pm and second in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JKPSC CCE Mains admit card 2022: how to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official site of JKPSC — jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, any candidate who wish to get their exam centre changed, may submit a representation duly signed by the candidate to the controller of examination at commission’s office at Bakshi Nagar Jammu/Solina Srinagar by or before 5 pm of February 3.

All the candidates have to carry one hard copy of the JKPSC CCE Mains admit card 2022 along with one id proof on the exam day. For more details check the official website of JKPSC — jkpsc.nic.in.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 20:57 IST
