JKPSC CCE exam 2022 application process to begin tomorrow; check how to download

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will be commencing the application process for J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination 2022 from tomorrow i.e. April 25. Interested candidates can visit the official JKPSC website — jkpsc.nic.in — to apply for the exam.

Candidates will have time till May 15, 2022 to fill in the online application form and submit the application fees. The application form can only be filled in online mode now.

For this application, the application fee is Rs 1000 for general category and Rs 500 for reserved category. To be eligible for this exam, candidates must posses a degree in any subject from the recognised college or university.

The tentative date for commencement of the Preliminary examination (in two sessions) is June 26 and the tentative date for Main exam will be October 28, 2022.

This recruitment drive will recruit candidates for 220 positions, out of which 100 will be selected for Junior Scale posts in the J&K administrative service, 50 for the J&K Police Service and 70 for the J&K Accounts Service.

The official notification has also noted that the candidate must be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates can access this notification from the official JKPSC website — jkpsc.nic.in. On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link for ‘JK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022’ under the ‘what’s new’ section.