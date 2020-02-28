J&K govt cancels recruitment process of banking associates

The selection of 250 probationary officers and 1,200 banking associates was initiated by the J&K Bank in 2018. The selection of 250 probationary officers and 1,200 banking associates was initiated by the J&K Bank in 2018.

Acting tough on irregularities in recruitments, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday cancelled the ongoing process for the selection of 250 probationary officers and 1,200 banking associates, initiated by the J&K Bank in 2018.

The government also announced an amnesty for electricity consumers, asking them to clear their arrears via three installments by May 31.

Planning Development and Monitoring Department Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said the decisions were taken at a meeting of Advisory Council chaired by Lt Governor G C Murmu.

Kansal said that to ensure that the recruitments are made in a time-bound and transparent manner, the council directed the Finance Department to advise J&K Bank to “initiate afresh, new, fair, norm-based and transparent recruitment process for 250 probationary officers and 1,200 banking associates through IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel)”.

He said the entire recruitment process will be completed within three months on a fast-track basis, adding that detailed modalities and announcements in this regard will be finalised by the bank at its next board meeting.

With respect to the electricity scheme, Kansal said it was to recover power tariff arrears of nearly Rs 3,000 crore, adding that the amnesty scheme will come into effect from March 1.

He said the defaulting consumer will have to pay 25 per cent of the principal amount of arrears by March 31, followed by 40 per cent by April 30 and the remaining amount by May 31. On complete payment of all the installments, a full waiver of interest and penalty shall be provided, he said, adding that failure to pay all the installments by the appointed day will lead to disconnection of power supply.

