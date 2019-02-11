JK Bank PO admit card released, check how to download

JK Bank PO admit card: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has released the admit card or hall tickets for the preliminary recruitment exam probation officer (PO) on its official website, jkbank.com or the ibps.in. The exam will be conducted to fill 1,450 vacancies.

The admit cards will only be available till February 21, 2019 post which the link will be deactivated. Candidates need to download and take print out before the deadline. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without admit card.

JK Bank PO admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbank.com

Step 2: On homepage, click on ‘recruitment/jobs’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘download PO admit card’ link

step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Log-in using user credentials

Step 7: Admit card will appear

The exam will be computer-based. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions for 100 marks in 90 minutes. The exact date of exam will be soon released by the bank.

