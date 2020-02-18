JIPMER group B, C exam hall ticket released, how to download

JIPMER group B, C exam hall ticket 2020: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post graduation Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the admit card for the group B, C written examination. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 2020.
The candidates can download the hall ticket from the website- jipmer.edu.in.
JIPMER Group B, C hall ticket 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- jipmer.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The candidates need to take a print out of the JIPMER admit card for future reference and to produce at the time of entry in the exam hall.
