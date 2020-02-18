JIPMER group B, C exam hall ticket released, how to download

JIPMER group B, C exam will be held on March 8, 2020. Representational Image/ file JIPMER group B, C exam will be held on March 8, 2020. Representational Image/ file

JIPMER group B, C exam hall ticket 2020: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post graduation Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the admit card for the group B, C written examination. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 2020.

The candidates can download the hall ticket from the website- jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER Group B, C hall ticket 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to take a print out of the JIPMER admit card for future reference and to produce at the time of entry in the exam hall.

