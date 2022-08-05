Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 3000 vacancies; apply from Aug 25

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC is inviting applications for the Jharkhand PGT vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for nearly 3000 vacancies on the official website — jssc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to apply for these PGT vacancies from August 25 onwards, and the deadline for submitting the application fees will be 11 pm of September 23.

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — jssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the application link available in the ‘what’s new’ menu.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal details and educational qualifications.

Step 4: Upload all the required scanned documents, image and signature.

Step 5: Pay the application fees, and submit the application form. Download and save for future reference.

To be eligible for these vacancies, candidates should have at least a PG degree in the relevant subjects with at least 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed degree from a recognised university.

Candidates should remember that only the online applications will be considered for this recruitment drive. Aspirants will be given time from September 25 till September 27 to make changes and upload required documents and images.