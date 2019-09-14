Jharkhand JSSC JGGLCCE 2019: Apply for 1140 posts for graduates, salary up to 39000

JSSC JGGLCCE 2019: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will begin the online process for the Jharkhand General Graduate level combined competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2019 from September 18 (Wednesday) at its official website, jssc.nic.in and the last date to apply would be October 17. The fee payment link will remain active till October 21 and photograph and signature uploading can take place till October 23.

Advertising

Candidates will get an opportunity to correct any misinformation in the application form from October 24 to 26. A total of 1,140 vacancies are to be filled through this exam across posts. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the preliminary exam followed by Mains. In the case of less than 15000 applications, only the Mains exam will be held.

In video| School under Flyover

JSSC JGGLCCE 2019: Eligibility

Education: Those with a graduate degree can apply for these posts.

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 35 years. For reserved category candidates, the age is relaxed up to 40 years.

Advertising

JSSC JGGLCCE 2019: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will be of the multiple-choice question (MCQ) based. For every correct answer, there would be three marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. A total of 120 questions will be asked and a time of two hours will be allotted.

JSSC JGGLCCE 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 1000. For SC and ST category candidates from Rajasthan, the fee is Rs 250.

JSSC JGGLCCE 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a basic salary up to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4600. For the post of planning assistant candidates will get Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2800.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.