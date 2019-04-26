Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 262 posts for teachers; check eligibility, salary, how to apply

Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications for the post of assistant professor in medical colleges in Jharkhand. A total of 262 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is May 15, 2019, however, candidates can pay the fee till May 16, 2019.

Interested can apply at the official website, jpsc.gov.in. Candidates will have to submit the hard copy (print out) of the duly filled application form to till May 24, 2019, 6 pm at the JPSC office. Candidates need to send fee payment proof as well along with the application form.

Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have a postgraduate qualification in concerned subject and should be a three years’ junior resident in a recognised medical college and one year as a senior resident in the concerned subject.

Age: Candidate should be at least 30 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 45 years for unreserved category and age relaxations are provided for candidates belonging to reserved category. The upper age will be calculated as on August 1, 2019.

Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘assistant professor in medical colleges’ under ‘latest recruitments’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here for online application’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 6: Fill basic details to register, get a registration number

Step 7: Use the registration number to log-in

Step 8: Fill forms, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Applicants will have to pay Rs 600 as a fee. For those belonging to the reserved category and residents of the state, the fee is Rs 150 with bank charges.

Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a salary band of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 6,600.

