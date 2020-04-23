Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Service final results declared, check interview dates

JPSC Combined Civil Service final results 2016: A total of 323 candidates got qualified for various posts JPSC Combined Civil Service final results 2016: A total of 323 candidates got qualified for various posts

JPSC Combined Civil Service final results 2016: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the result for the Combined Civil Service exam 2016. The candidates can check the result through the website- jpsc.gov.in. A total of 323 candidates got selected to be appointed in various services.

The interview for the Combined Civil Service will be conducted from February 24 to March 6, 2020.

JPSC Combined Civil Service final results 2016: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To clear the interview round one needs to score 25 per cent marks for reserved category candidates the minimum marks required are 20 per cent. The final list will consist of marks obtained in Mains and interview. The preliminary round is only qualifying in nature.

Eligibility

The candidates should have a postgraduate qualification in concerned subject and should be a three years’ junior resident in a recognised medical college and one year as a senior resident in the concerned subject.

The selected candidates will be hired at a salary band of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 6,600.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd