Jharkhand JPSC civil services exam registration to begin on November 16

JPSC CCS mains 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the schedule of the combined civil services main examination 2021. JPSC has issued a notice in this regard on its official website jpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the process of online registration for the JPSC Main exam will begin on November 16. The application forms will be released on the JPSC website only.

How to apply for JPSC Main Exam 2021:

Step 1: Visit the website of JPSC. Click on the online application link on the home page.

Step 2: New page will open. Click on the JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 online application link.

Step 3: Login by entering the JPSC registration number and date of birth.

Step 4L Fill the form as per the given instructions and submit. Take a print out of the filled form and keep it safe.

Candidates who are successful in JPSC civil services prelims 2021 (JPSC Prelims) can register for the main exam. The last date to apply is December 15, 2021. For any kind of information related to the online application, candidates can contact the commission’s helpline number 9431301636 or 9431301419. The helpline numbers will be available from 10 am to 6 pm on working days.

The combined civil services main exam 2021 will be conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission in January 2022. JPSC preliminary exam 2021 result was released on November 2, 2021. The exam was conducted on September 19, 2021.

According to the notification released by JPSC, there will be 6 papers in the main examination of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. Paper 1 is qualifying. Whereas the scores obtained in Paper 2 to Paper 6 will be added to prepare the merit list. It is also necessary to obtain minimum qualifying marks in all the papers.