Jharkhand JPSC civil judge result 2019 declared: How to check score, next procedure

JPSC civil judge result 2019: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the result for the preliminary exam conducted to hire at the post of civil judge in the junior division at its official website, jpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on May 27, 2019.

A total of 107 vacancies were advertised for this post. Selected candidates will get a salary between the pay scale of Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,770 per month along with allowances.

JPSC civil judge result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, ‘click here for civil judge PT result’

Step 3: A PDF will open in a new page, check roll number

Those who have cleared the exam will appear for the Mains test which will consist of four papers of 100 marks each. The mains exam will be of three hours duration. Candidates selected thereafter will be shortlisted for interview round of 100 marks.

To clear the interview round one needs to score 25 per cent marks for reserved category candidates the minimum marks required are 20 per cent. The final list will consist of marks obtained in Mains and interview. The preliminary round is only qualifying in nature.

