Jharkhand JPSC civil judge admit card 2019 released: How to download

Jharkhand JPSC civil judge admit card 2019: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of civil judge at the junior division. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, jpsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam for the post is scheduled to be conducted on May 27, 2019 (Monday) from 11 am to 1 pm.

The admit cards have been made available at the website from May 11, 2019 onwards. In case any candidate faces a problem in downloading the same, they can raise their concern with the official helpline, 06512213009 from 11 am to 6 pm.

Jharkhand JPSC civil judge admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘civil judge junior division admit card;

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in giving details

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the same.

In case, a candidate is not able to download the admit card they can reach the enquiry counter in the headquarters on working hours on May 24 or 25, 2019 along with their registration number and date of birth to get a copy of the admit card.

A total of 107 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Candidates will be shortlisted for the next leg of recruitment based on their score in the preliminary exam.

