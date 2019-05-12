Jharkhand JPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: Applications closing for 262 posts, salary up to Rs 45000

Jharkhand JPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: The application process for recruitment at the post of assistant professor in medical colleges of Jharkhand is closing on May 15 (Wednesday), 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, jpsc.gov.in till 11:45 pm on the last date. The facility to pay the fee will be open till May 16, 114:45 pm and candidates can submit their hard copies to the JPSC headquarters till 6 pm May 24, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 262 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. To be eligible for the job candidates will have to appear for the recruitment exam, dates for which have not been announced yet. Selected candidates will be hired for a tenure of two years.

Read| JPSC civil judge admit card 2019 released: How to download

Jharkhand JPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: A candidate should have a postgraduate qualification in the concerned subject as per the TEQ regulations. Additionally, the eligible applicant should have worked for three years as a junior resident in a recognized medical college in concerned subject and have a one-year experience of working as a senior resident in a recognized medical college.

Advertising

Age: Candidates should be at least 30 years of age to be eligible to apply for the post. The upper age limit is capped at 45 years. For candidates belonging to OBC category, the upper age limit is 47 years and for SC/ST candidates it is 50 years. For women of reserved category, the upper age limit is 48 years. The age will be calculated as on August 1, 2019.

Jharkhand JPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘assistant professor in medical colleges of Jharkhand’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here for online application’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here to register’

Step 6: Fill details, register

Step 7: Log-in using the registration number

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

Step 10: Publish the duly filled form

Applicants will have to download a duly filled form and send it along with proof of qualification, the fee paid etc to the JKPSC office. In case any candidates face any issue, they can connect with the helpline at 0651-2213009.

Jharkhand JPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 plus additional bank charges. For those belonging to the reserved category and are domiciles of Jharkhand, the fee of Rs 150 will be applicable.

Jharkhand JPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary worth Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 6,600 per month.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.