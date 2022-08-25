Jharkhand govt to create 50,000 assistant teachers posts

The Jharkhand cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of around 50,000 posts of assistant teachers for primary and middle schools in the state. The cabinet also gave its nod for creating 87 teaching posts in degree colleges, and 1,990 posts of medical officers and paramedical personnel at newly created 134 primary health centers.

The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

“To strengthen the education sector in the state, the cabinet has approved the creation of 20,825 posts of intermediate-trained sahayak acharyas (assistant teachers) for primary schools and 29,175 posts of graduate-trained sahayak acharyas for middle schools,” Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel told reporters after the meeting.

Dadel said the approval was given to rope in IIT Madras on a nomination basis as the technical partner of the state Transport Department for studying and drafting the standard operating procedures to reduce road accidents in the state.

He further said the cabinet approved Rs 212 crore for the construction of 6.9 km of the ring road near Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

Also, it approved the transfer of 1.49 acres of land in Nirsa block in Dhanbad to North Karanpura Transco Limited (NKTL) on a 30-year-lease for Rs 90.24 lakh for setting up a 400/220 KV substation.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 36 crore for free distribution of five kg of foodgrain from April 2022 to September 2022 among the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), Dadel said.

Approval was also given to increase the maximum number of beneficiaries to be covered under the Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme from 15 lakh to 20 lakh.

Besides, nod was given to amend the notified rules for the appointment of constables in the Special India Reserve (Primitive Tribes) Battalion.