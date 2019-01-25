J-K: Awaiting salaries for six months, teachers urge governor to intervene

Toggle Menu
There are over 15,000 such teachers awaiting their wages for the past six months. Teachers said they will protest if their demands are not meant.

As many as 15000 teachers threaten to protest if their demands not met. (Representational Image)

General line teachers in Jammu and Kashmir, who are awaiting their salaries for the past six months, have urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene in the matter.

“We are awaiting salaries for the past six months. We urge the governor to intervene into the matter and decide out fate,” a general line teacher of a primary school in Ramban, Mohmmad Younis Katoch, told reporters here.

Katoch said the teachers will demonstrate a protest if there demands were not fulfilled.

“My wife is in a hospital in Jammu. I have to feed three children and educate them. How can I feed them without my salary,” Katoch said.

An association of these teachers have already met the governor and apprised him of the situation.

