Jamia offers free training for UPSC civil services exam, here’s how to apply

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for free residential coaching for civil services exam 2020-21. Candidates will be trained for both prelims and main exams. These free tutoring classes are aimed for candidates belonging to minorities, SC, ST community, and women. The application process has begun. Interested can apply at jmicoe.in or jmi.ac.in. The last date to apply is June 15.

To be eligible for the training, students will have to clear an entrance exam. It will be held in six centres across the world, namely, Delhi, Srinagar, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bengaluru, and Malappuram. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for an interview. The final result will include marks scored in the test and interview marks based on which candidates will be shortlisted.

This year, a total of 208 seats are available of the total seats, 10 per cent will be reserved for those below 24 years of age. Further, seats will be reserved for physically differently-abled candidates, as per varsity rules.

The coaching classes will include classes on general studies, CSAT, and selected optional papers. Test series, answer evaluation and essay writing practice will also be part of the training. Mock interview practice for candidates who clear Main will also be made available.

Hostel accommodation will be provided to candidates, if available. While the hostel rooms are free, the mess charges of Rs 3000 will be applicable. An exam fee of Rs 650 will be applicable. An additional fee of Rs 200 will be collected from those who wish to get the monthly bulletin.

Last year, 54 students who were given coaching and training by Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia have cleared the Civil Services (Main) examination 2019. Since its inception in 2010, JMI’s RCA has produced 190 civil servants, as per the institute.

