Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 40 Professor posts; check pay scale, paper pattern

Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2020: The candidates can apply till April 1, 2020 Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2020: The candidates can apply till April 1, 2020

Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2020: Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Associate Professor, Professor and Associate Professor. The candidates can apply online through the website- jmi.ac.in on or before April 1, 2020.

The candidates will be hired on various pay scale; for the posts of Professor, the candidates will get a pay scale of level 14, salary between Rs 25,000 to 30,000.

Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 35

Post wise vacancies

Assistant Professor: 18

Professor: 12

Associate Professor: 5

Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Interested candidates should have at least 55 per cent marks in the masters degree. Candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or a similar test by UGC. Candidates who have been awarded PhD do not have to clear NET. For detailed information about the eligibility, candidates should check the notification on the college website.

The candidates need to check the official website- jmi.ac.in for educational qualification in detail.

Pay scale:

For the post of Professor, the candidates will get a pay scale of level 14, salary between Rs 25,000 to 30,000. For post wise, various pay scale, please check the notification.

Application fee:

General/OBC – Rs. 500/- – Rs. 250/-

The candidates belong to general/ OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while Rs 250 for

SC/ ST/ ex-serviceman.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts of faculty through the offline application mode. The applications along with the documents should be reached in the office of the Recruitment and Promotion Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110,025 on or before April 1, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd