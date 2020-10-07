Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment: Apply for professors, associate and assistant professors, check details

The online application process will be closed on September 21 at jmi.ac.in. Representational image/ file

Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2020: Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of associate professor, professor and assistant professor. The online application process will be closed on October 21 at jmi.ac.in.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale of level 14, salary between Rs 25,000 to 30,000.

Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 50

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Interested candidates should have at least 55 per cent marks in the masters degree. Candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or a similar test by UGC. Candidates who have been awarded PhD do not have to clear NET. For detailed information about the eligibility, candidates should check the notification on the college website.

The candidates need to check the official website- jmi.ac.in for educational qualification in detail.

Pay scale:

For the post of professor, the candidates will get a pay scale of level 14, salary between Rs 25,000 to 30,000. For post-wise, various pay scale, please check the notification.

The last date for submission of the application form for the posts in Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women’s Studies is October 19 and for the posts in other faculty/ department/ centre is October 21.

