Jamia Hamdard offers free coaching for UPSC civil service exam, here’s how to apply

The Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has invited applications for free residential coaching for the civil services exam 2021. To be eligible for the free coaching, the aspirant will have to clear a written exam and an interview round. The online application process has started from September 30 and candidates can apply till October 20 by paying an application fee of Rs 200. The candidates can apply at jamiahamdard.edu.

Applicants will be called for the entrance exam. The written test will be held in Delhi and Kannur, and the interview round will be conducted at the university campus in New Delhi. The dates of the entrance exam are yet to be notified.

The university will provide a stipend of Rs 2,000 per month for 20 per cent of the selected candidates. The institute also provides free coaching for other state and central services.

The applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline- BA/BSc/B.Com/BTech/ BPharm or equivalent examination from any recognised varsity affiliated under the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The entrance exam will consist of multiple-choice questions on general studies and CSAT. There will be a provision for negative marking in the examination. One-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

About Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy

Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy was established in September, 2009 on the recommendation of Sachar Committee Report to uplift and increase the proportion of candidates in Central and State services amongst Minorities, SCs, STs and women.

Since its inception, the academy has trained and coached around 1,000 candidates. As of date, around 70 candidates have got selected in UPSC Civil Services Examination and more than 180 candidates in different Central services such as Staff Selection Commission, Intelligence Bureau, and Banking Services. The success rate of the academy in the final selection is around 30 per cent, it claims.

