Jamia Hamdard launches training programme for ward boys, attendants for Covid-19 management

Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi launched a training programme for ward attendants who work under the supervision of staff nurses to be able to support them with the non-technical work required in the hospital. The training is envisioned by Chancellor Hamid Ahmed and the Delhi Police commissioner in view of having less burden on the staff nurses for treating all the patients well for a better outcome.

The objectives of the training are to establish holistic care to the patients admitted in the ward, to maintain a sound mental and physical health of the staff working for the COVID 19 patients and to maintain the smooth running of the departmental work.

Read | IIT Kanpur launches four eMasters programmes

This training will be for four weeks from June 2, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and the timings will be from 10 am to 4 pm (Monday to Friday). There will be a total of 50 trainees in numbers and all of them should have passed Class 10 examinations.

A total of six trainers will be involved in the training. Three trainers are from Rufaida College of Nursing and three are from the Daksh Lab, Jamia Hamdard. The training sites will be Seminar Hall and Nursing Foundation Lab of Rufaida College of Nursing, Daksh National Skills Lab and Majeedia hospital of Jamia Hamdard.

The major topics covered during the training will be Infection prevention, Biomedical waste management, Personal and environmental hygiene, assisting in the ward, Taking care of the patients, Basic first aid-Cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The trainees who will be able to cross 70 per cent of competency level of the training and those who will be attending the course with 100 per cent of attendance will receive a certificate. Also, feedback will be taken from the trainees to know the effectiveness of the training.

Chancellor Hamid Ahmed said, “It will be an opportunity for ward boys and all of the associated staff to serve and aid the ailing. He insisted that Jamia Hamdard has been serving the people since inception and this continuation of service is required from everyone”.