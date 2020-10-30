Govt looks for new JNU VC as Jagdesh Kumar’s tenure ends in January

JNU campus (File Photo)

As the tenure of Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar nears an end, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is looking to hire a new vice-chancellor. The Ministry of Education has released a notification inviting entries for the post. As per the latest notice, the applicant should be “a distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years of experience as a professor in a University or 10 years of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.”

The upper age limit should not be more than 65 years as on the closing date of receipt of application. Interested candidates need to send their applications at “Under Secretary (CU-II), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, room no. 503, ‘B’ Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110001 E-mail:- pk.edu@gov.in”

Selected candidates will be hired at a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2,10,000 with a special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances, as per the official notice.

A former professor at IIT-Delhi, M Jagdesh Kumar joined JNU as a VC after the tenure of professor Sudhir Kumar Sopory ended.

Meanwhile, the varsity is shut due to the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus. The Jawaharlal Nehru University will reopen in a phased manner from November 2, starting with day scholars and final year PhD students who need to access laboratories and submit their theses, according to an official statement.

