Sunday, March 01, 2020
J-K: 5 govt teachers suspended for absence from duty

The suspension of the teachers was ordered by District Development Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara after they were found absent during an inspection of schools, said official

By: PTI | Jammu | Updated: March 1, 2020 10:41:24 am
Representational Image/ file 

Five government teachers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district were suspended on Saturday for unauthorised absence from their duties, an official spokesperson said. The suspension of the teachers was ordered by District Development Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara after they were found absent during an inspection of schools, he said.

Tehsildar Drabshalla conducted the surprise inspection of various schools in Dunadi, Bhutna and Pani Nallah villages, the spokesperson said. Directions were issued to the district’s chief education officer for conducting an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 15 days, he added.

