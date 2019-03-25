ITBP recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 496 Medical Officers, application process begins April 2

ITBP recruitment 2019: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has advertised for 496 medical officers in the Central Armed Police Forces (ITBP, BSF, CRPF, SSB and Assam Rifles). The online application process for the vacant posts will begin from April 2, and the candidates can apply online till May 1, 2019.

The candidates can apply online through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 496

Post wise vacancy details:

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy commandant): 175

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 317

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification:

Super Specialist Medical Officers: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine (MBBS) or equivalent from a recognised university or institute recognised as per the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

For post wise detail on educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

Super Specialist Medical Officers: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 50 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Specialist Medical Officers: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 years of age.

Medical Officers: The candidates upper age limit should not be more than 30 years of age.

The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

How to apply online:

The candidates can apply online through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in on or before May 1, 2019.

Commencement of online application: April 2

Last date to apply online: May 1, 2019.

