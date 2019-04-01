ITBP recruitment 2019: Online application process for 496 vacancies to begin tomorrow, check eligibility criteria, age limit, other details

ITBP recruitment 2019: The online application for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recruitment will be closed on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. There are 496 medical officer vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (ITBP, BSF, CRPF, SSB and Assam Rifles).

The candidates can apply till May 1. A total of 496 are on offer. Interested candidates can through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

ITBP recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 496

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy commandant): 175

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 317

ITBP recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: For the post of super specialist medical officers, candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine (MBBS) or equivalent from a recognised university or institute recognised as per the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Age Limit: The age of the aspirant for SSMO posts is capped at 50 years. For SMO and MO the upper age limit is 40 and 30 years respectively. Further, age relaxation is given to reserved category candidates.

ITBP recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates can apply online through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in on or before May 1, 2019.

Commencement of online application: April 2

Last date to apply online: May 1, 2019.

