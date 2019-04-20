ITBP recruitment 2018 result declared: How to check

ITBP recruitment 2018: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police force (ITBP) has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of head constable (education and stress counsellor) at its official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The exam was conducted in 2018. Selected candidates will have to appear for document verification and medical test.

A total of 73 posts are to be filled by this recruitment exam. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear at ‘Base hospital, ITBPF, Tigri Camp, PO-Madangir, New Delhi’ for the next round. The exams to be conducted from April 29 to May 1, 2019. To know the exact date, venue and time of the exam, candidates need to download their admit card from the official website.

ITBP recruitment 2018: Cut-off

ITBP recruitment 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Roll number of candidates shortlisted for DME..’ under ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, check registration number

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000.

