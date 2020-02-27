ITBP constable tradesman exam postponed, check new dates

ITBP constable tradesman exam 2020: The fresh dates will be intimated soon. Representational Image/ file ITBP constable tradesman exam 2020: The fresh dates will be intimated soon. Representational Image/ file

ITBP constable tradesman exam 2020: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has postponed the dates of the constable tradesman recruitment examination. The examination which was scheduled to be held on March 1, has now been postponed.

The fresh dates for the ITBP CT examination will be intimated soon. “We regret to inform you that written test for CT (Tradesman- 2017) in ITBP is postponed due to administrative reasons. Fresh date for written test will be intimated to you in due course of time,” read the official release.

The admit card for the written examination has been released, and the candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The written test for 50 marks containing 50 questions will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions. To qualify the test, the general category candidates will have to obtain 35 per cent marks. The cut-off for the reserved category is 33 per cent. In the merit list, written test will have 60 per cent weightage and the marks obtained in the trade test will be given 40 per cent weightage.

After clearing the written exam, the candidates will also have to appear for trade test. Selected aspirants will also have to undergo a medical exam and document verification to get employment letter. Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 per month with allowances.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd