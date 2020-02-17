ITBP constable exam admit card released: How to download, exam pattern

ITBP admit card: Download at itbpolice.nic.in (Representational image) ITBP admit card: Download at itbpolice.nic.in (Representational image)

ITBP admit card: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the admit card or call letter for the recruitment exam to be held for the post of constable tradesman. The exam will be held on March 1, 2020. A total of 241 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The written test for 50 marks containing 50 questions will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions. To qualify the test, the general category candidates will have to obtain 35 per cent marks. The cut-off for the reserved category is 33 per cent. In the merit list, written test will have 60 per cent weightage and the marks obtained in the trade test will be given 40 per cent weightage.

ITBP admit card: Exam pattern

ITBP admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

step 5: Admit card will be available in the dashboard, download

After clearing the written exam, the candidates will also have to appear for trade test. Selected aspirants will also have to undergo a medical exam and document verification to get employment letter. Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 per month with allowances.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd