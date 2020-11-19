IT sector remains least impacted during COVID: Report

The cities like Bengaluru (22 per cent), Delhi (13 per cent), Hyderabad (9 per cent), Pune (9 per cent) and Chennai (7 per cent) are the major contributors in the IT sectors generating around 60 per cent of the jobs. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

During the COVID-19 recession, the Information Technology (IT) sector remains one of the least impacted in terms of hiring with all business going virtual. The demand for professionals in both software and hardware segments was steady, with the sector witnessed an upward month on month (M-O-M) recovery peaking in September for hardware (63 per cent) and software roles (20 per cent).

According to the job search website – naukri.com report, IT-Hardware sector has seen a growth of 10 per cent in September when compared to the pre-COVID period of February. On the other hand, IT-Software still has to catch up to pre-COVID levels, down by 28 per cent in October.”

The recruiters are hiring for top roles such as software developer, tech lead, tech architect, testing engineer, technical content developer, database architect and solution architect. “Roles such as technical content developer, solution architect and database architect have seen a 350 per cent, 150 per cent and 100 per cent growth in demand Y-O-Y. Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent Y-O-Y,” the report mentioned.

The cities like Bengaluru (22 per cent), Delhi (13 per cent), Hyderabad (9 per cent), Pune (9 per cent) and Chennai (7 per cent) are the major contributors in the IT sectors generating around 60 per cent of the jobs.

The companies like IBM, Cognizant, Accenture, TCS, Dell, Tech Mahindra, MindTree, Xerox and Adobe are hiring candidates.

