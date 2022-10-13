Top 10 companies considered best workplaces for women: Survey

This year, eight IT companies have featured in the top 10 list of ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2022’. The list has been released on the basis of a survey conducted by the Great Place to Work.

The top 10 companies for women in the country are Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd., H & R Block (India) Pvt. Ltd., HP, Pitney Bowes India Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce, Synchrony International Services Pvt. Ltd., Thoughtworks and VOIS.

Out of the aforementioned companies, only Ford Motor Pvt. Ltd. and Synchrony International Services Pvt. Ltd. are non-IT companies.

In addition to that, companies such as HDFC Life Insurance Company, Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., PwC, Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd., and more featured in the top 50 list. Others such as Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., India, Ericsson India Global Services, IDP Education India Pvt. Ltd., Mastercard Incorporated, Shiv Nadar School, Wipro Ltd. and many others featured in the top 100 list.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognising high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces. They conduct surveys every year to highlight which company provides the best working environment for its employee.

This year, Great Place to Work India assessed 1,122 organisations where women employees made up at least 10 per cent of the workforce and provided at least 70 per cent positive feedback on the Trust Index assessment. On the basis of that, a list of the top 100 companies was prepared.