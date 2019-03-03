IT companies at Bengaluru offers internship, check details

Dream to be an IT developer or programme language expert? A post-graduation internship will definitely help you to get a good job in your desired stream in the industry. The internship gives the first-hand skill to the candidates and if found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer.
A few companies in Bengaluru are offering an internship to post-graduation students. The application process for the internship will be closed by March 15, 2019. The duration of internships vary from two to six months, and the candidates will get a stipend of around Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month.
Companies offering internship positions: Salaries, last date to apply
Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited
Location – Bangalore
Job position: Testing
Stipend – Rs 15,000 per month
Application deadline – March 14
Who can apply – The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree with relevant skills
About the internship:
Tracking of multiple development projects across multiple teams
Communicating product updates/development with multiple stakeholders
Testing of ROM and build packages from multiple stakeholders and teams
Building foolproof test packages from ensuring better product quality
Developing scripts for data cleaning and analysis for development
Taking part in active development of the project which will be used by million users.
Zivame.com
Location: Bangalore
Job position: Web development
Stipend: Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month
Application deadline: March 14
Who can apply: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree with relevant skills in operating Microsoft excel required.
About the internship
Work with PHP and MySQL to design, develop, and debug web applications
Integrate back-end services with PHP/Javascript based front-end needs
Work with the team to manage, optimize, and customize multiple web applications.
Entropik Technologies
Location: Bangalore
Job position: Quality Analyst Engineer
Stipend: Rs 7,000 per month
Application deadline: March 13
Who can apply: The graduates with relevant skills can apply for the posts.
About the internship:
Participate in the testing cycle of the software development lifecycle (requirements gathering, test scenario documentation, test case development, test case reviews, manual testing, test execution reports) using Agile Methodology
Develop functional, integration and E2E test cases to validate the business, system and operational requirements
Work closely with different functional groups to resolve issues, ensure thorough testing from a business perspective, understand support issues and release high-quality products to customers
Work on manual testing of the program.
TetherBox Technologies
Location: Bangalore
Job position: Android App Development
Stipend: Rs 15,000 per month
Application deadline: March 15
Who can apply: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree with skills in Java, SQlite, and android.
About the internship:
Coordinate with project manager to achieve development tasks
Assist with scrum/ agile methodology which is used for the tasks, thus development will follow that methodology.
Cognitree Technologies
Location – Bangalore
Job position: Backend Development
Stipend – Rs. 15,000/ month
Application deadline – March 15, 2019
Who can apply: The candidates who will apply for the posts need to possess skills in Java, Algorithms, and Data Science.
About the Internship:
Design, develop and debug applications in Java
Work with the team and contribute in all phases of a development cycle.
– With inputs from Internshala – online portal