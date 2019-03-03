IT companies at Bengaluru offers internship, check details

Dream to be an IT developer or programme language expert? A post-graduation internship will definitely help you to get a good job in your desired stream in the industry. The internship gives the first-hand skill to the candidates and if found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer.

A few companies in Bengaluru are offering an internship to post-graduation students. The application process for the internship will be closed by March 15, 2019. The duration of internships vary from two to six months, and the candidates will get a stipend of around Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month.

Companies offering internship positions: Salaries, last date to apply

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

Location – Bangalore

Job position: Testing

Stipend – Rs 15,000 per month

Application deadline – March 14

Who can apply – The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree with relevant skills

About the internship:

Tracking of multiple development projects across multiple teams

Communicating product updates/development with multiple stakeholders

Testing of ROM and build packages from multiple stakeholders and teams

Building foolproof test packages from ensuring better product quality

Developing scripts for data cleaning and analysis for development

Taking part in active development of the project which will be used by million users.

Zivame.com

Location: Bangalore

Job position: Web development

Stipend: Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month

Application deadline: March 14

Who can apply: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree with relevant skills in operating Microsoft excel required.

About the internship

Work with PHP and MySQL to design, develop, and debug web applications

Integrate back-end services with PHP/Javascript based front-end needs

Work with the team to manage, optimize, and customize multiple web applications.

Entropik Technologies

Location: Bangalore

Job position: Quality Analyst Engineer

Stipend: Rs 7,000 per month

Application deadline: March 13

Who can apply: The graduates with relevant skills can apply for the posts.

About the internship:

Participate in the testing cycle of the software development lifecycle (requirements gathering, test scenario documentation, test case development, test case reviews, manual testing, test execution reports) using Agile Methodology

Develop functional, integration and E2E test cases to validate the business, system and operational requirements

Work closely with different functional groups to resolve issues, ensure thorough testing from a business perspective, understand support issues and release high-quality products to customers

Work on manual testing of the program.

TetherBox Technologies

Location: Bangalore

Job position: Android App Development

Stipend: Rs 15,000 per month

Application deadline: March 15

Who can apply: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree with skills in Java, SQlite, and android.

About the internship:

Coordinate with project manager to achieve development tasks

Assist with scrum/ agile methodology which is used for the tasks, thus development will follow that methodology.

Cognitree Technologies

Location – Bangalore

Job position: Backend Development

Stipend – Rs. 15,000/ month

Application deadline – March 15, 2019

Who can apply: The candidates who will apply for the posts need to possess skills in Java, Algorithms, and Data Science.

About the Internship:

Design, develop and debug applications in Java

Work with the team and contribute in all phases of a development cycle.

– With inputs from Internshala – online portal