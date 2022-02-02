scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
RRB NTPC 2019: Issue of irregularities in railway recruitment exam raised in Rajya Sabha

There were protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by railway job aspirants against the alleged erroneous results of the RRB NTPC exam.

By: PTI | New Delhi
February 2, 2022 2:26:42 pm
Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday asked the government to examine the allegations of irregularities in the Railways’ Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams leading to violence in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh last month.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Fauzia Khan of the NCP said recruitment process of the railway examination has exposed the deeper issues of unemployment and a failed education system.

There were protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by railway job aspirants against the alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam.

Khan demanded that the overall issue of unemployment particularly in Bihar must be looked at.

“The irregularities that are alleged by the students in this examination must be examined and corrected,” she sought.
BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi said earlier one exam was announced from Group-D, but all of a sudden it was announced there would be two exams.

There is no requirement of two exams as Group-D exams are not selection of IAS and IPS, he said. AAP’s Sanjay Singh demanded an inquiry into the results declared by the railways. He also demanded that FIRs registered against some protesting students should be withdrawn.

