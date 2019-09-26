ISRO scientist, engineer recruitment 2019 applications open: Check how to apply, eligibility, salary

ISRO scientist, engineer recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications for the post of a scientist and engineer at its department of space. The application process is open and will conclude on October 14. Interested candidates can apply at isro.gov.in.

A total of 21 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Eligible candidates will have to appear for a written test on January 12, 2020 across 12 venues. The written test will consist of 80 objective type questions carrying equal marks. Based on the performance in the exam, candidates will be shortlisted for interview.

ISRO scientist, engineer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the post is capped at 35 years which is extended up to 40 years for reserved category candidates. The upper age will be counted as on October 14.

Education: Candidates must have a relevant degree in engineering or architecture at graduation level with at least 65 per cent marks.

ISRO scientist, engineer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, isro.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ towards the end of the page

Step 3: Click on the link ‘centralised Recruitment ICRB’

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to apply’ link

Step 5: Read instructions, click on the post you wish to apply for in the table

Step 5: An application form will be open, fill the form and submit

Step 6: Make a payment, print out the application form and fee receipt

ISRO scientist, engineer recruitment 2019: Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable.

ISRO scientist, engineer recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid in the level 10 of Pay Matrix and will get a minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 plus allowances per month.

