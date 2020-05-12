ISRO Scientist/ Engineer exam result 2020 declared, check now

ISRO Scientist/ Engineer exam result 2020: The results are available at the website- isro.gov.in ISRO Scientist/ Engineer exam result 2020: The results are available at the website- isro.gov.in

ISRO Scientist/ Engineer exam result 2020: The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has announced the results for Scientist/ Engineer posts. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examinations can check the results through the website- isro.gov.in. The written examination for the posts was conducted on January 12, 2020.

ISRO Scientist/ Engineer exam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- isro.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will be paid in the level 10 of pay matrix and will get a minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 plus allowances per month.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of initial screening / written test. If written test is opted for preliminary screening, the test score will not reflect in the final selection process. The final selection will be based on performance of candidates in the interview only.

