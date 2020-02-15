ISRO Satellite centre recruitment notification out for 182 posts, 12th pass can apply too

ISRO satellite center recruitment: Apply at ursc.gov.in (Source: Twitter/ISRO) ISRO satellite center recruitment: Apply at ursc.gov.in (Source: Twitter/ISRO)

ISRO Satellite centre recruitment notification: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for various jobs to work at the UR Rao Satellite Center or ISRO Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. A total of 182 vacancies are advertised under this recruitment drive. Interested can apply at the official website, ursc.gov.in till March 6 after which the application process will be closed.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear a written test, a skill test and an endurance or physical fitness test. Selected candidates will be hired at the post of technician-B, draughtsman-B, technical assistant, scientific assistant, library assistant, Hindi typist, catering attendant, cook, fireman and heavy vehicle drive and light vehicle driver.

ISRO Satellite centre recruitment notification: Vacancy details

Total – 182

Technician-B – 102

Draughtsman – 3

Technical Assistant – 41

Library assistant – 4

Scientific assistant – 7

Hindi Typist – 2

Catering attendant – 5

Cook – 5

Fireman – 4

Light Vehicle driver – 4

Heavy Vehicle driver – 5

ISRO Satellite centre recruitment notification: Eligibility

Education: For the post of technician-B, cook, firemen, driver and draughtsman posts applicants should have class 12 level of education along with ITI certification. For the posts of technical assistant a relevant diploma is required. For library assistant and scientific assistant posts, a graduate level degree from a recognized institute is a must.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit for the assistant level posts, technician, draughtsman, cook and driver is 35 years. For Hindi typist and catering attendant the upper age limit is 26 years.

ISRO Satellite centre recruitment notification: Salary

Those hired at the assistant level posts will get salary up to Rd 44,900. Hindi typists will be hired at Rs 25,000 a month. The technician and draughtsman will get Rs 21,700 and cook and drivers will be hired at Rs 19,900 followed by catering attendant at Rs 18,000. All the candidates will get additional benefits too.

