ISRO-SAC job application deadline extended; salary up to Rs 2.08 lakh

The application submission process of the Space Applications Centre (SAC) Ahmedabad of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been extended. The candidates can apply now till May 1, which was scheduled to concluded on April 3, 2020. The recruitment process will be conducted for the posts of scientist/engineer, technician, and draughtsman posts in Space Application Centre (SAC). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies from the website- sac.gov.in/Vyom/careers.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear a written test followed by interview and document verification. For group A level jobs, only written test will be held while for group B and C, a skill test will be conducted too. The written exam will be held for screened-in candidates June 7, 2020 in Ahmedabad, as per official notice.

ISRO recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 50

Group A – 21

Group B – 5

Group C – 24

Eligibility

Education: For group A level jobs, candidates need to have at least a graduation in relevant field with 65 per cent marks. For group B level posts, a diploma is necessary while for group C level posts. Candidates having ITI certification after class 12 is a must.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 35 years. Age will be calculated as on April 3, 2020.

ISRO SAC recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website for ISRO SAC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the”online application” link and read the instructions provided before proceeding to fill the form.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application.

Step 4: Save a copy of your application for further reference.

Interested candidates can apply through the website- sac.gov.in/Vyom/careers till May 1, 2020.

ISRO recruitment 2020: Salary

For the post of scientist salary will be up to Rs 2,08,700 while for the rest of group A posts, candidates will get up to Rs 1,77,500. For group B and C level jobs, pay will be up to Rs 1,42,400 and Rs 69,100, respectively.

