ISRO releases admit card for technician assistant recruitment exam, how to download

ISRO Technician Assistant admit card 2020: The written examination will be held on March 15. Representational Image/ file ISRO Technician Assistant admit card 2020: The written examination will be held on March 15. Representational Image/ file

ISRO Technician Assistant admit card 2020: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released the admit card for the written examination for recruitment at the post of technical assistant/ technician B posts. The written examination will be conducted on March 15, 2020, and the candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- isro.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is conducted for 63 vacancies to the posts of technician-B, draughtsman-B and technical assistant. It is mandatory to carry a print out of the admit card to the exam center for verification and identification purposes. As per rules, no candidate will be allowed in exam without the admit card.

Read| DRDO ASL recruitment for apprentices: Freshers can apply too, check details

ISRO admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- isro.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

VIDEO | Coronavirus Outbreak: what you can do to protect yourself

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, skill test and an endurance or physical fitness test. Selected candidates will be hired at the post of technician-B, draughtsman-B, technical assistant, scientific assistant, library assistant, Hindi typist, catering attendant, cook, fireman and heavy vehicle drive and light vehicle driver.

Those hired at the assistant level posts will get salary up to Rd 44,900. Hindi typists will be hired at Rs 25,000 a month. The technician and draughtsman will get Rs 21,700 and cook and drivers will be hired at Rs 19,900 followed by catering attendant at Rs 18,000. All the candidates will get additional benefits too.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd