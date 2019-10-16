ISRO recruitment for 327 scientists/engineers posts: How to apply

ISRO recruitment 2019: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for 327 scientists/engineers posts. The online application is available under the career section on the official website – isro.gov.in. The registration process has already begun and the last date to apply online on the ISRO website is November 4, 2019. Candidates would be selected for these posts on the basis of a written exam and interview.

The last date for application fee payment online is November 4. Those who wish to apply offline, they have to visit their nearest SBI branch by November 6, 2019.

Vacancy details: ISRO recruitment

Scientist/Engineer – 131

SC (Electronics)

Scientist/Engineer – 135

SC (Mechanical)

Scientist/Engineer- 58

SC (Computer Science)

Scientist/Engineer- 03

SC (Electronics) Autonomous Body

The vacancies are available in Level 10 of Pay Matrix at constituent ISRO Centres (Group ‘A’ Gazetted posts) and in Autonomous Body (Group ‘A’ Non-Gazetted posts).

Eligibility: ISRO recruitment

Age limit: The upper age limit should not cross 35 years as on November 4, 2019. There is age relaxation for ex-serviceman and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD).

Educational qualification: An applicant should have a BE/B.Tech degree or its equivalent in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

The application form can be filled through the official ISRO website. The fee is Rs 100 for each application. Those candidates desirous to apply for the post of BE008 in SCL, Chandigarh, have to separately remit an application fee of Rs 100.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of their written test and interview. The written test will be conducted on January 12, 2020. The written test paper will have 80 objective type questions carrying equal marks.

ISRO Recruitment: How to apply

The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may apply duly following the procedure stated. The applications will be received online only. Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an online registration number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference. E-mail ID of the applicant is to be given in the application compulsorily.