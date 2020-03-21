ISRO recruitment: Apply for 50 posts, salary up to Rs 2.08 lakh

ISRO recruitment: Apply at isro.gov.in (Representational image) ISRO recruitment: Apply at isro.gov.in (Representational image)

ISRO recruitment 2020: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for its Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmadabad. The application process is on and will conclude on March 14. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, sac.gov.in. A total of 50 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear a written test followed by interview and document verification. For group A level jobs, only written test will be held while for group B and C, a skill test will be conducted too. The written exam will be held for screened-in candidates June 7, 2020 in Ahmedabad, as per official notice.

ISRO recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 50

Group A – 21

Group B – 5

Group C – 24

ISRO recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: For group A level jobs, candidates need to have at least a graduation in relevant field with 65 per cent marks. For group B level posts, a diploma is necessary while for group C level posts. Candidates having ITI certification after class 12 is a must.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 35 years. Age will be calculated as on April 3, 2020.

ISRO recruitment 2020: Salary

For the post of scientist salary will be up to Rs 2,08,700 while for the rest of group A posts, candidates will get up to Rs 1,77,500. For group B and C level jobs, pay will be up to Rs 1,42,400 and Rs 69,100, respectively.

