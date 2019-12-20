ISRO recruitment 2019: Apply for Scientist/ Engineer, Medical Officer posts; check details

ISRO recruitment 2019: The application process will be closed on January 3, 2020 ISRO recruitment 2019: The application process will be closed on January 3, 2020

ISRO recruitment 2019: Indian Space Research Organisation has released a notification inviting applications for Scientist/ Engineer and Medical Officer posts. Interested candidates should apply online on the official website from December 20, 2019 to January 3, 2020.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of initial screening / written test. However, the final selection will be based on performance of candidates in the interview only.

ISRO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: The age limit for post code (1448 to 1469 and 1471) is 35 years. However, for rest of the candidates there is no upper age limit. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Education qualification: For academic qualification, the candidates shouldc check the official notification, since they differ for every post.

ISRO recruitment 2019: Application fee

General/OBC category candidates have to pay Rs 250 as application fee. However, Female/ SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen/ PwD candidates do not have to pay application fee.

ISRO recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of initial screening / written test. If written test is opted for preliminary screening, the written test score will not reflect in the final selection process. The final selection will be based on performance of candidates in the interview only.

ISRO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates should apply online on the official website- vssc.gov.in from from December 20, 2019 to January 3, 2020.

