ISRO recruitment 2019: Apply for jobs for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 45,000

ISRO recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) invited applications for the Human Space Flight Center (HSFC). The application process is on and will be closed by September 13. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, isro.gov.in.

A total of 86 vacancies across several designations are on offer. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by skill test.

ISRO recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total – 86

Fitter – 20

Electronic mechanic – 15

Plumber – 2

Welder – 1

Machinist – 1

Draughtsman mechanical – 10

Draughtsman electrical 2

Technical Assistant Mechanical – 20

Technical assistant Electronics – 12

Technical assistant Civil – 3

ISRO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have cleared at least class or equivalent level of education along with ITI certification.

Age: To b eligible for the job, candidates must be at least 18 years old. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years, however, for reserved category candidates, age relaxation is available up to 40 years.

ISRO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, isro.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘careers’ at the bottom of the page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, scroll don to find Human Space Flight Center (HSFC) link

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Submit, make payment

ISRO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250

ISRO recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of technician and draughtsman will be hired at a monthly pay of Rs 21,700 plus DA while technical assistants will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 44,900 plus DA.

