ISRO engineers recruitment: Apply for 63 posts, salary up to Rs 1.42 lakh

ISRO Recruitment: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for the post of engineers across disciplines. A total of 63 posts are on the offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, isro.gov.in till January 1, 2020.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by a skill test. The skill test will be evaluated on a 100 point scale with minimum 60 per cent for qualification. The dates of exams are yet to be announced.

ISRO Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 35 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1.

Education: For the posts of technical assistant diploma holders can apply while for the post of scientific assistant candidates need to have a bachelor’s level degree. For library assistant job applicants need to have a Master’s degree in library science or library and information science or equivalent.

ISRO Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website vssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘job openings’ in the right-hand panel

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to apply’ next to Advertisement CSSC-312

Step 5: Click apply here in a new page, an application form will open

Step 6: Register using details, upload images

Step 7: Fill form, make payment

Step 8: Verify the mobile phone

ISRO Recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 150 as the application fee

ISRO Recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get a monthly salary up to Rs 1,42,400 with a minimum salary of Rs 59,000.

