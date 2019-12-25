ISRO apprentice recruitment through walk-in interview for 120 posts, check details

ISRO apprentice recruitment: Walk-in interview on January 4. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image) ISRO apprentice recruitment: Walk-in interview on January 4. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image)

ISRO apprentice recruitment: The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for the post of trade apprentice at its official website isro.gov.in and iprc.gov.in. A total of 220 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be called for a direct interview based on which they will be selected for the job. Finally selected candidates will be trained for one year.

While the interview for trade and technician apprentice have been conducted, the interview for trade apprentice will be held on January 4 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held at 9 am and the afternoon shift from 1:30 pm.

ISRO apprentice recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 220

Graduate apprentice – 41

Technician apprentice – 59

Trade apprentice – 120

ISRO apprentice recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have cleared class 10 or equivalent level of education along with ITI certification in respective trade from NCVR with NTC.

Age: The upper age limit to apply is capped at 35 years. The age will be calculated as on January 4, 2020. For candidates belonging to SC/ST category the upper age is relaxed up to five and for those belonging to OBC upper age is relaxed up to three years.

ISRO apprentice recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a monthly stipend of Rs 8050 or Rs 7700 per month depending upon the trade.

